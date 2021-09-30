Motorcyclist in Grover Beach DUI crash identified as Monterey County officer

Crime

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The rider that lost control of his motorcycle and caused a crash in Grover Beach last weekend has been identified as a police officer from Monterey County.

The crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 26, around 7:45 p.m.

Crews with Grover Beach PD, Five Cities Fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the 900 block of North Fourth Street for the crash.

During the preliminary investigation, officers determined 43-year-old Alex Sakhrani of Seaside had been driving a blue 2014 Harley Davidson northbound when he lost control as he crested the hill north of Oceanview Avenue.

The crash threw both Sakhrani and his passenger, an unnamed woman, into the roadway where they sustained serious injuries. Both have been hospitalized.

Officers believed Sakhrani had been drinking prior to the crash. He now faces charges for driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury.

The Seaside Police Department reported Sakhrani was one of their officers.

They said he was previously on paid leave after being convicted for a hit-and-run earlier in September.

Anyone who saw the crash is encouraged to contact Detective Matt Goodman at 805-473-4511 or at mgoodman@gbpd.org.