Atascadero police urge residents to shelter in place amid search for armed person

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Atascadero police encouraged residents to shelter in place Sunday morning as they searched for an armed person within the city.

Officers said they were primarily searching in the area of El Camino Real and El Bordo.

The shelter in place was announced around 10:35 a.m.

Officers said they are actively searching the area with help from an airship and ground units.

No further details were available about the armed suspect.

This is a developing situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

