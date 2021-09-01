Man arrested with replica handgun at Buellton McDonald’s

Crime

BUELLTON, Calif. – A Lompoc man was taken into custody after sheriff's deputies responded to a Buellton fast food restaurant for a report of a man with a gun.

It happened Tuesday evening at the McDonald's on McMurray Road.

At around 5:35 p.m., deputies arrived on scene and made contact with a 21-year-old Lompoc man who was allegedly seen walking up to a vehicle and offering to sell the driver drugs. During the interaction, the man lifted up his shirt and showed a black handgun, witnesses said.

Deputies detained the man and found a "Glock-style" replica gun in his waistband, drug paraphernalia and about 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The man was taken into custody and booked into the Lompoc Jail. He was later released from custody and cited for possession of controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and possession of imitation firearm in public.