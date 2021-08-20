Woman injured in Grover Beach shooting

Crime

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – A woman was shot and a man was arrested following a disturbance at a Grover Beach home Thursday evening.

At around 6 p.m., Grover Beach police responded to the 300 block of North 16th Street for a report of a family disturbance and shots fired. Police arrived on scene and spoke with a woman who said there was another woman inside as well as a man armed with a gun.

Police surrounded the home with assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies and after about 30 minutes the second woman came running from the home.

The woman had been shot once in the leg, police said. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

About a half-hour later, the man surrendered to law enforcement.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Grover Beach Police Department and San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Additional information about the arrest was expected to be released later Friday.