Deputies investigating vandalism at Goleta park near site of recent arson fire

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible vandalism incident in Goleta that happened in the same park where a suspected arson happened.

It happened at Girsh Park, the same park where a shed burned down earlier this week in a fire that is being investigated as arson.

On Wednesday morning, deputies were called to the Hochman Family Plaza at Girsh Park for a report of vandalism. Investigators found writing on the sidewalks and a planter area, with some of the writing referencing "burning," the sheriff's office said.

Just the previous night, firefighters responded to the same park after a shed caught fire near the baseball fields. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Wednesday that the fire was being investigated as an arson.

Both the vandalism and the shed fire are under active investigations. Both agencies are working together to determine if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office 805-681-4150. You can also report an anonymous tip online or by calling the sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171.