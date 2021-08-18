Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:35 pm

Goleta structure fire determined to be arson, investigators say

Mike Eliason / SBCO Fire

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire investigators say arson was the cause of a structure fire in Goleta early Wednesday morning.

At around 12:45 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Girsh Park in Goleta.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a storage shed on fire at the Girsh Park Little League Fields off of Phelps Road in Goleta.

Firefighters say the shed was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire but say all contents in the shed were destroyed.

On Wednesday afternoon, fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Fire officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is urged to contact Santa Barbara County Fire Department by emailing FireInfo@SBCFire.com.

Fire
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content