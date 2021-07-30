Santa Barbara police investigate reports of gunshots

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police responded to reports of several gunshots heard in the downtown area Friday afternoon.

Officers explained around 2 p.m., multiple community members called the police department saying they heard gunshots and that a person with a firearm was spotted in the area of Anacapa and East Cota Streets.

Several officers responded to the area and began investigating the reports.

Police said they have not received any notice of a person being injured in connection to this incident. The cause and source of the shooting is still unclear.

Officers said that there is no known immediate threat to the public at this time.

The police department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Davis at 805-897-2355.