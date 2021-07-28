LA County woman arrested in connection to Goleta burglaries

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. – A woman from Los Angeles County faces possible burglary charges after she was arrested in connection to multiple break-ins in Goleta early Wednesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced that a 24-year-old Carson, California woman was arrested after multiple businesses were broke into in a Goleta area shopping center.

The break-ins happened at the Magnolia Shopping Center on the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue before 1 a.m.

Employees for multiple businesses, including a poke restaurant and a liquor store, reported having glass doors shattered. A safe was stolen from one of the businesses, according to our reporter at the scene.

The arrest comes following a string of burglaries at businesses along the South Coast. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating each of these break-ins as separate incidents unless the same suspect is identified in the crimes.

A donut shop about two miles down the road on State Street was also broken into Wednesday morning. It is unclear if this burglary is connected.

The investigation into all of these burglaries is ongoing. Anyone with information in the crimes is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.