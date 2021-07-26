Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 3:24 pm

Law enforcement investigating string of South Coast break-ins

Reed Harmon/KEYT
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A streak of burglaries took place in the Santa Barbara area early Monday morning.

South Coast Deli and Choi’s Oriental Market on Patterson Avenue in Goleta had their front doors shattered in. The deli had its cash drawer and safe stolen.

Jim St. John is the owner of South Coast Deli.

“The alarm company called us right away, called sheriffs right away, and we hustled over here and found the place with the glass broken into the door and they took one cash drawer and they took our safe,” St. John said.

St. John said the only thing the business could do was clean up the mess and get ready for the workday.

“We cleaned up, we boarded up the door and replaced the glass and moved on.”

Two other businesses that were hit, including Pierre Lafond market in Montecito, had a door and window shattered.

It's unclear at this time if these incidents are related, but law enforcement is investigating all possible avenues.

Anyone with information about these break-ins should contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4100.

Santa Barbara - South County
