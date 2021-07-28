Isla Vista man arrested after barricading himself in home following alleged domestic violence incident

Crime

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested an Isla Vista man after a suspected domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a home on the 6700 block of Sueno Road before 2 p.m.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, deputies responded and attempted to make contact with a 36-year-old Isla Vista man.

After the man refused to come out of the residence, sheriff's dogs and a SWAT team responded.

The man ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody, Zick said.

He is set to be booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail to await future charges.

A single victim was taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. Their condition is unclear at this time.

The incident is under investigation.