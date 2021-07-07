Orcutt podcaster covering Kristin Smart disappearance speaks out on two recent released episodes of popular ‘Your Own Backyard’ podcast

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Orcutt podcaster Chris Lambert released two new episodes of the popular “Your Own backyard” podcast, dedicated to the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

This comes after SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson tipped his hat to Lambert for bringing renewed interest to the case, and information.

The new podcast episodes detail what has happened over the past few months with the arrest of Paul Flores on a murder charge.

Paul's father, Ruben, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

Lambert looks into Flores's past while growing up in Southern California, including sexual assault allegations from other women who came forward.

The podcaster said originally he was planning on producing just one episode.

But he said things kept building as he did more research.

NewsChannel 12 asked him a lot of questions, including whether he has talked to the Smart family since the new episodes were released.

Lambert said he has, and that the Smart family is devastated by what he uncovered.

We also asked him about his biggest takeaway from interviewing the women who came forward with allegations against Flores.

“Every story was so similar to the way Paul was as a small child,” said Lambert. “It just continued to build and build into what he became. which is somebody who openly targeted women in public and assaulted them”

Lambert said he is following his instincts when he decides what to publicly share and what information goes to law enforcement.

Flores has pleaded not guilty in the case.

He is back in court next week.