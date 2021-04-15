Arrest made in deadly Oxnard shooting

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - An arrest has been made in a shooting in Oxnard that left a 21-year-old man dead earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Oxnard police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of shooting and killing Cristobal Gonzalez of Oxnard.

On the evening of April 4, Gonzalez was found by police on the 600 block of Howell Road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation. For more than ten days detectives worked alongside other law enforcement agencies, including the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, the FBI and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, to identify a suspect in the shooting.

The 20-year-old Oxnard man was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail where he remains in custody with bail set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing, Oxnard police said, but anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600. You can also submit a tip online on the police department's website.