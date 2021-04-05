Oxnard police investigates deadly shooting

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Monday.

On April 4 at around 7 p.m., Oxnard police responded to calls of shots being fired on the 600 block of Howell Road.

At arrival, they found a man laying in the middle of the road and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Oxnard police say this is the second homicide in the City this year.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Oxnard Police at 805-385-8174.

The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for committing homicides within the City.