Catalytic converters thefts lead to repairs and arrests up and down the coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Catalytic converter thefts and arrests are on the rise along the coast between San Luis Obispo and Ventura County.

The California Highway Patrol helped Ventura Police arrest three suspects early Tuesday on the 101 near Camarillo Springs.

All three Los Angeles residents are now facing grand theft, and conspiracy to commit grand theft charges.

Officers said they found several stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters inside their car.

Detectives located 2 victims and are still looking for a third.

The arrests and thefts came as no surprise to Robert Ayers. Ayers owns two Ayers Automotive Repair shops in Santa Barbara.

"Catalytic converters are being stolen because they have rare metals in them; platinum, palladium and radium and when thieves steal these they take them to the recycler and they can get about $400 dollars or so for these, but then it costs the consumer upwards of $4000,00 to fix the car for the damages that were done," said Ayers.

Ayer's mechanics are currently repairing a Honda with a missing catalytic converter.

When customers call to say they don't know why their cars are so noisy he tell them they have probably been targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

The part is needed to reduce the emission of toxic gases in most cars.

A Tesla owner from Santa Barbara said his car doesn't have one and added that's one of the reasons he likes driving an electric vehicle.

Ayers said there are parts people can buy to make it harder to steel catalytic converters.

In many of the thefts neighbors reported hearing a saw sound in the middle of the night.

