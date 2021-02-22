Judge rules Paso Robles man can be tried for two counts of murder after pregnant girlfriend killed in 2019

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled Thursday, Feb. 18, that there was enough evidence to try a Paso Robles man for two counts of murder after the stabbing death of his pregnant girlfriend.

33-year-old Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson was arrested on March 3, 2019, following a vehicle pursuit through San Luis Obispo County.

During the chase, Johnson reportedly stole a CHP vehicle and fled from Highway 46 near Templeton to an area north of San Simeon on Highway 101.

After he was stopped by officers, SLO County Sheriff's deputies decided to conduct a welfare check at his known residence near Heritage Ranch in Paso Robles.

There, they found Johnson's girlfriend, 27-year-old Carrington J. Broussard, stabbed to death while nine months pregnant with what would have been their third child together.

Broussard was reportedly scheduled to have a C-section the very next day.

Johnson now faces two murder charges, one for Broussard and one for her unborn child. He also faces charges for carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

If convicted for the double-murder alone, Johnson would face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned for this case on March 8, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 5 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

