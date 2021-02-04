Ventura woman sentenced to prison for killing 22-month-old son

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 22-month-old son has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Jessica Navarro, 31, of Ventura pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in the death of her son, Guillermo. Navarro was 27 at the time.

Navarro was arrested in June 2016, after her son was found unresponsive in bed. According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Navarro originally claimed that Guillermo was injured after falling from his crib. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An autopsy later revealed that the boy had suffered "severe internal blunt force injuries." Navarro was later questioned by detectives and admitted to repeatedly hitting her son because he wouldn't stop crying.

On Thursday, Navarro appeared in court and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a list of resources for people experiencing various forms of depression, including postpartum depression. To find these resources, click here.