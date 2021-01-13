Two men charged in death of Camarillo man

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Two men who were arrested as part of a homicide investigation in Camarillo have now been charged.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Anthony Michael Garcia, 33, has been charged with the murder of Jorge Alfaro. Alfaro was found dead on the evening of Jan. 7 at a Camarillo motorhome park.

Camarillo police responded to the site of the shooting and found the 34-year-old Alfaro dead from a single gunshot wound. The investigation led to Garcia being identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Another man, 40-year-old Louis Vincent Reyes, is alleged to have aided Garcia after the shooting. Investigators say Reyes drove Garcia to Bakersfield after the shooting.

A search warrant was issued at a home in Bakersfield the following day. Both men were arrested at that residence and returned to Ventura County.

The men appeared in court on Ventura County to face charges in Alfaro's death.

Garcia has been charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he used a firearm during the crime. The complain also alleges that Garcia was out of custody on bail for another felony offense when the murder occurred.

Garcia is currently in custody at the Ventura County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million.

Reyes has been charged with being an accessory after the fact for his role in assisting Garcia. He's being held at the Ventura County Jail on a $50,000 bail.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. They are due back in court on Jan. 22.