Two arrested in connection to murder of Camarillo man

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men on Friday in connection to the murder of a Camarillo man Thursday night.

Around 10:55 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a disturbance at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in Camarillo.

Upon arriving, deputies found a 34-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man was transported to Los Robles Hospital where he sadly died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Camarillo Police Department and Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit responded and began collecting evidence that helped them identify two Camarillo men as the culprits in this homicide.

Further investigation revealed to detectives that the men had fled to Bakersfield and a search warrant was obtained for a residence on the 10100 block of Riata Lane.

The search warrant was served Friday morning and both of the suspects were found in the residence and arrested.

One of the men, age 33, is facing charges for murder. The second man, age 40, is facing charges for conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact.

The two men were transported to Ventura County and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura. They both remain in custody on $500,000 bail.

A motive for the murder remains under investigation.