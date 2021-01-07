Santa Maria man arrested for murder following shooting that left one dead

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police announced they have identified and arrested one man in connection to the deadly shooting that took place Saturday, Jan. 2.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Police responded to the 900 block of W. El Camino Street after receiving calls about shots fired in the area.

There they found 35-year-old Kevin Alan Najarro suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said, after nearly one week of non-stop investigation, they located a 35-year-old Santa Maria man believed to be the shooter. He was arrested at an apartment on the 200 block of N. Depot Street without incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for murder on $3,000,000 bail.

Police said this shooting is not considered gang-related at this time.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim, Kevin Alan Najarro. It’s always a tragedy when anyone is lost to senseless violence," the Santa Maria Police Department said in a release. "We are grateful to members of the community who offered assistance; this case would not have been possible without your truly meaningful contributions. We would like to thank and recognize the hard work and dedicated effort of the SMPD personnel whose extraordinary efforts in this case, helped make this community safer."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Det. Kulp at 805-928-3781 x1643 or the SMPD Tip Line at 805-928-3781 x2677 (COPS).