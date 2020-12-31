Oxnard man facing attempted murder charges for Wednesday shooting

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was arrested and faces possible attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting that left a Camarillo man seriously injured Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday around 12:45 p.m., Oxnard police responded to the intersection of Cuesta Del Mar Drive and Courtland Street for a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found a 25-year-old Camarillo man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was said to be in critical condition.

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and on Thursday an arrest was made. Police said a 24-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested as part of the investigation. Police said the man was located in a vehicle in the area of the original shooting just before 10 a.m.

The man was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm that had previously been reported stolen. A search warrant was also served at the man's home on the 200 block of Cuesta Del Mar.

The man was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail where he awaits possible charges for attempted murder a firearms violations.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

The Oxnard Police Department says it is committed to reducing gang crime and gun violence in the city. Anyone with information about criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department by phone or report suspicious activity online.