Two arrested for DUI at Santa Maria checkpoint

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Two people were arrested for DUI at a checkpoint in Santa Maria on Friday.

Police said the checkpoint was held at the 800 block of South Blosser from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

During the operation, five drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, two were arrested for DUI and no one was arrested for other criminal charges. A total of 116 vehicles were screened.

Santa Maria PD said checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.