Bank of America accused of siphoning unemployment benefits from accounts

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California lawmakers want Bank of America to explain why money is being taken from bank accounts belonging to unemployed workers throughout California. Those workers expected to survive on that money provided by the EDD, Employment Development Department, which oversees unemployment benefits for millions of out-of-work Californians.

Our ABC affiliates in Los Angeles and San Francisco first reported on this disturbing trend. Now, a bipartisan group of 59 lawmakers from all over California are demanding Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan explain why this is happening.

The NewsChannel contacted local Assemblymembers Monique Limon and Jordan Cunningham to find out what role they are playing in investigating this latest scandal involving lost, stolen and/or misappropriated unemployment money affecting millions of desperate unemployed Californians. Many of them are barely hanging on financially through the pandemic and they see news headlines about massive problems at the EDD.

Last week, District Attorney's from five counties revealed how inmates at county jails and prisons all over California have been linked to one of the largest frauds in state history. They said up to one billion dollars in taxpayer money may have been stolen in these scams.

Many people who filed for unemployment benefits through the EDD after they were laid off because of the pandemic in March, April and May still have not received their benefits. Now it appears some of the people who thought they were lucky enough to receive their benefits are seeing that money vanish from their bank accounts with no explanation to this point.

We'll have more information and reaction to this developing story tonight on NewsChannel 3 starting at 5.