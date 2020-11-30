Homicide investigation of 77-year-old Arroyo Grande woman continues, no new updates from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the killing of a 77-year-old woman in rural Arroyo Grande.

We reached out to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office for an update on Friday night's homicide, but a spokesman says deputies are not releasing new information right now.

Deputies say an 18-year-old man from Fresno killed 77-year-old Jeanine Vore here at her rural Arroyo Grande home.

The investigation began at around 5:08 p.m. Friday after deputies responded to reports of trespassing on Chamisal Lane.

Deputies found Vore dead while conducting a welfare check at her home that evening.

The Sheriff's Office then issued a "be on the lookout" bulletin for a man who witnesses say saw leaving the scene in a car.

At around 10 p.m., deputies spotted that car traveling through Arroyo Grande.

He was pulled over on northbound Highway 101 near 4th Street in Pismo Beach.

During that stop, an 18-year-old Fresno man was arrested on murder charges.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Residents in the area tell us they are now concerned about their safety because of this homicide.

One of the neighbors described the 77-year-old woman as a “lovely lady and loved her horses."