SLO police looking for woman who may be in possession of stolen gun

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman who they say may be in possession of a stolen gun.

The police department posted a photo of the woman on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police said she was last seen Monday inside Starbucks on Broad Street around noon.

Police did not specify what type of firearm the woman had or how she came into possession of it.

Anyone with information about the woman or the firearm should contact San Luis Obispo police at 805-781-7317.