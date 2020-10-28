Santa Barbara police requesting public’s help to identify robbery suspects

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of robbing a woman in Santa Barbara.

SBPD released photos of two women who were alleged to have threatened and stolen $4,000 from the victim. Police said the two women posed as Tarot Card readers to gain entry into the woman's home.

Suspect vehicle in Santa Barbara robbery

Police also shared images of the vehicle driven by the suspects: a silver Nissan Sentra with paper license plates on the read.

Anyone with information on the identification of the suspects are urged to contact Santa Barbara police at 805-897-2326.

SBPD said residents should stay vigilant and not allow strangers to enter into their homes. Any suspicious activity can reported by calling police at 805-882-8900.