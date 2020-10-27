Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Lompoc

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - A man was taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was stabbed in Lompoc late Tuesday morning.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, the man was stabbed just after 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Motel 6 on the 1500 block of North H Street.

Lompoc Fire Department and police responded to the stabbing.

The man was flown to Cottage Hospital by Calstar helicopter. His condition is currently unclear.

Police say the suspect in the stabbing is still outstanding. Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact the department at 805-736-2341.

The Lompoc Fire Department, also responded to two separate car accidents just a few blocks from the site of the stabbing.