Lompoc man facing DUI manslaughter charges in August crash

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 20-year-old Lompoc man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a man in August.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced the charges in a press release distributed Thursday.

Isaac Valentino DeLuna was allegedly driving while intoxicated when he crashed head-on into another vehicle on Harris Grade Road in Lompoc on Aug. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, 68-year-old Benjamin Romayor or Lompoc, was killed in the crash.

DeLuna is facing charges for vehicular manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol and driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher and causing injury to another person.

The DA's office also alleges DeLuna inflicted great bodily harm while having a BAC of 0.15%.

DeLuna is currently out of custody after posting a $100,000 bail. He is due in court on Oct. 22.