Paso Robles police investigating deadly shooting

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - One person has died in a shooting in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a shooting in the north side of the city and is asking for the public to stay away from the crime scene.

The shooting took place near J N J's Liquor & Food Mart on the 3300 block of Spring Street.

Paso Robles police posted on social media that residents should avoid the area. The police department said more details would be released at a later time.