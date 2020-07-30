Morro Bay man sentenced to prison for January stabbing

Crime

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A Morro Bay man who stabbed and killed a man in January has been sentenced to prison on manslaughter charges.

Sean Christopher Maneely, 53, was originally charged with second degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Andrew Ignatius McTaggart in January.

Those charges were downgraded to voluntary manslaughter after the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office found there was not strong enough evidence to convict Maneely of the murder charges.

Maneely stabbed McTaggart during an altercation on Jan. 25 on the 110 block of Allesandro Avenue. McTaggart was transported to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead. Maneely was contacted at the scene and was arrested.

Maneely admitted to committing voluntary manslaughter with the use of a knife and was sentenced to six years in prison.