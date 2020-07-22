Ventura woman facing hate crime charges after pulling knife on Black men

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura woman was arrested and is facing hate crime charges after police said she pulled a knife on two Black men and called them racial slurs.

According to the Ventura Police Department, the altercation began as a dispute over a parking space.

Police say 45-year-old Rene Roberts brandished a knife and began yelling racial slurs at two Black men.

Roberts, who is white, was contacted by Ventura police officers at the scene and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the altercation.

She now awaits charges for brandishing as well as possible hate crime charges.