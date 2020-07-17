Abandoned drug smuggling boat found washed ashore at Tajiguas Beach

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - An abandoned drug smuggling boat was found washed ashore at a Santa Barbara County beach Friday morning.

The "panga boat" was found just before 9 a.m. at Tajiguas Beach - a relatively secluded beach located about a mile and half north of Refugio State Beach.

Personnel from both the Sheriff's Office and California State Parks responded to the area.

Once there, they found a roughly 35-foot-long drug smuggling boat that was equipped with two motors. There were also several fuel canisters found discarded in some kelp nearby.

Investigators searched the area, but were unable to locate any people or drugs in connection with the boat.

The boat is now in the possession of Homeland Security Investigations who will continue investigating the incident.