Surveillance footage captures two suspects connected to break-in at Grover Beach Elementary

Crime

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The Grover Beach Police Department reported that two people were caught on camera breaking into Grover Beach Elementary School Thursday night.

The surveillance video was released by police on social media and shows two individuals climbing a fence and walking along the side of the school building.

We are needing help to identify the two culprits caught on surveillance cameras. If you can identify them, call (805) 473-4511 or e-mail Sgt. Nelida Aceves at naceves@gbpd.org.

Police said the suspects broke into the school and caused more than $1,700 in damage to a classroom.

This is the second time the school has been vandalized this week.

On Monday, racist graffiti was left on the upper level of a school building believed to have been painted there sometime between Thursday night and Monday morning.

The graffiti pictured an image of a hangman alongside a racist slur. The images have since been painted over.

Grover Beach police shared pictures of two people they believe to be connected with the racist graffiti incident.

If anyone can identify these individuals or has more information related to the recent break-in, they are urged to contact Grover Beach police at (805) 473-4511 or email Sgt. Nelida Aceves at naceves@gbpd.org.