Racist graffiti found on Grover Beach Elementary School building

Crime

GROVER BEACH - Grover Beach Police are investigating racist graffiti found at Grover Beach Elementary School Monday morning.

Employees at Grover Beach Elementary School discovered the racist graffiti on the upper level of a school building. The graffiti was left sometime between Thursday night and Monday morning.

The graffiti pictured an image of a hangman. A racist slur was also written on the building.

A representative of Lucia Mar Unified School District said they were shocked and saddened by the graffiti.

They painted over it right after the police finished their investigation.

Community members we talked to said they are also outraged at the incident.

Grover Beach Police said this type of crime is very unusual in here.

"This action that somebody took, I mean it's despicable," Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters. "The individual or individuals responsible for this are obviously being lead by immaturity and ignorance."

Police have two detectives assigned to the case. They are looking at surveillance footage from the school and the area.

Officers expect to level felony charges against the graffiti vandals when they are caught

If you have any information, call the Grover Beach Police Department.

You can also call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.