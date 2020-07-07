Grover Beach police looking for two people possibly connected to racist graffiti

San Luis Obispo County

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The Grover Beach Police Department released security image of two people wanted for questioning in connection to racist graffiti found at an elementary school.

Photos released by the department Tuesday show two teens or young adults who were said to be walking with a dog at Grover Beach Elementary School.

Racist graffiti was found at the elementary school on Monday.

The graffiti pictured an image of a hangman and a racial slur was written on the building.

Police said that it's not immediately clear if the people captured in school security footage were responsible for the graffiti or possibly witnessed the actual culprit.

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking anyone who may recognize the people in the photos to contact police right away at 805-473-4511. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.