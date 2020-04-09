One arrested after trying to break into Santa Barbara Police Department

Crime

Second suspect outstanding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A woman was arrested late Wednesday evening after she and another person allegedlly tried to break into an area at the Santa Barbara Police Department where supplies are stored.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Police Department at 215 E Figueroa St.

A police sergeant was leaving work when he saw two people trying to break into an outside area of the department where supplies are stored.

The officer was able to immediately detain one of the people while the second suspect fled on foot. Several officers responded but were unable to locate the second suspect.

50-year-old Shauna Paddelford was detained at the scene. The suspect who fled is described as a white man with shaggy light hair and dark clothing.

Paddelford was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail where she is expected to be charged for burglary, looting during a State of Emergency, and resisting an officer.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident or the second suspect should contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.