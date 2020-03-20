Two Oxnard men charged in January murder

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Two Oxnard men who were arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man in January have been charged in the man's murder.

Alfonso Islas, 25, and Fher Ortega, 19, both of Oxnard were arrested earlier in March for the shooting death of Pete Mendez.

Mendez was found in El Rio just after midnight on January 11 suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police investigation determined that Mendez was traveling north along Alvarado Street when he was shot by someone in another car.

Islas and Ortega were identified as suspects in the crime and were arrested on March 11.

On March 14, the two men, who are suspected gang members, were each charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and a special allegation that a firearm was used during the commission of the crime.

They are due back in court on April 16.

Islas' bail is set at $3 million. Ortega's bail is set at $1,750,000.