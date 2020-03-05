Police: No credible threat towards Fesler Junior High School after social media post

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department said a threat was made toward a Santa Maria middle school.

The threat was directed toward Fesler Junior High School on E. Fesler Street.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the threat was made by a 15-year-old on social media. Police did not say when the threat was made or which social media platform was used.

Police located the teen and worked with school administrators and parents and have determined there was no credible threat to the school.