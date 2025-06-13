Svet foto // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Class of 2026 men’s basketball recruits from California

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over 900,000 student athletes play on their high school basketball team, according to 2023-24 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 schools competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 basketball recruits from California using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking.

#11. Luke Barnett (SG)

– National rank: #99 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– Offers: Arizona State, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UNLV, UT-Arlington

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#10. Josh Irving (C)

– National rank: #98 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– Offers: Arizona State, California, Montana, Portland, San Francisco

– High school: Pasadena (Pasadena, CA)

#9. Maximo Adams (SF)

– National rank: #89 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #32

– Offers: BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Missouri

– High school: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

#8. Brannon Martinsen (SF)

– National rank: #82 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #28

– Offers: California, Creighton, Illinois, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico

– High school: JSerra Catholic (Santa Ana, CA)

#7. Isaiah Rogers (PG)

– National rank: #53 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #9

– Offers: Boston University, California Baptist, East Carolina, High Point, Loyola Marymount

– High school: Centennial (Corona, CA)

#6. Tajh Ariza (SF)

– National rank: #7 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky

– High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

#5. Jason Crowe Jr. (PG)

– National rank: #6 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky

– High school: Inglewood (Inglewood, CA)

#3. Christian Collins (PF)

– National rank: #3 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, California

– High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

#2. Brandon McCoy (PG)

– National rank: #2 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– Offers: Duke, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas

– High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

#1. Tyran Stokes (SF)

– National rank: #1 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– Offers: Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Alabama, Arizona State

– High school: Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, CA)