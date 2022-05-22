Creator of ‘Star Wars’ X-wing and Death Star dies at 90

The man who designed the spacecraft in the “Star Wars” films has died. Colin Cantwell was 90. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Cantwell’s partner, Sierra Dall, confirmed that he died at his home in Colorado on Saturday. Cantwell designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star. He also worked on films including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “WarGames.” Cantwell was born in San Francisco in 1932. Before working on Hollywood films, Cantwell attended the University of California, Los Angeles where he got a degree in animation. He also attended Frank Lloyd Wright’s School of Architecture.