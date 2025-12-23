CHP set to begin two-day holiday enforcement period

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is getting ready to hold its two-day long holiday enforcement period beginning Wednesday evening.

The 30-hour patrol effort will start 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 24 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 25.

During that time, CHP officers will be out in full force on highways throughout the state looking in particular for drivers who are suspected of driving impaired or are speeding.

"Every instance of speeding or reckless driving carries the potential for life-changing consequences," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Our officers see the destruction these choices can cause, and we urge every driver to slow down, stay alert, and make decisions that protect themselves and others. No destination is worth risking a life."

According to the CHP, during last year’s Christmas holiday enforcement period, its officers arrested over 300 impaired drivers, issued 2,251 speeding tickets, including 132 to motorists going over 100 mph.

CHP added in the same period of time, there were at least 17 people were killed in car crashes across the state.

With a significant storm set to hit much of California during the holiday enforcement period, CHP is asking motorists to be extra cautious while driving during inclement weather.

The CHP is urging drivers to slow down, allow extra following distance, and remain alert for road hazards such as standing water, rockslides, mud, or icy pavement.