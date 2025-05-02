University of California system announces James B. Milliken as next president on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Friday, the California Board of Regents approved the appointment of James B. Milliken to serve as the 22nd president of the UC system.

The 68-year-old will assume his position on Aug. 1, 2025, and will receive a Board-approved annual salary of $1,475,000.

Milliken has been serving as the chancellor of the University of Texas system since 2018 where he led an initiative to fully cover the cost of tuition for qualifying students whose families have incomes under $100,000, record-setting enrollment levels, and almost $5 billion in annual research expenditures -the second most in the nation- shared the University of California system in press release Friday.

He previously served as chancellor of The City University of New York from 2014 to 2018 and was president of his alma mater, the University of Nebraska from 2004 to 2014.

"The University of California is universally regarded as the preeminent public research university in the world, and I am deeply honored to have an opportunity to join the many talented faculty, staff, and campus leaders in their vital work," shared Milliken regarding the announcement. "It is more important than ever that we expand the education, research, health care, and public service for which UC is so widely admired and which has benefited so many Californians."

Now Milliken will lead the ten campuses, six academic health centers, three nationally affiliated laboratories, and 300,000 students that make up the University of California system.

"Chancellor Milliken embodies the qualities and leadership experiences the University of California community needs at this moment," said Janet Reilly, Chair of the University of California Board of Regents. "He understands how critical UC’s contributions are to the state and the country, and he has decades of experience leading public institutions during times of unprecedented change in higher education. Chancellor Milliken is simply the right person for UC at just the right time."

Milliken is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education and previously served on the board of the Association of Public Land-grant Universities, the Business-Higher Education Forum, and the Council on Competitiveness.

He was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and is a current member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

"Serving on the search committee was a tremendous responsibility and an opportunity to represent student voices," shared Student Regent Josiah Beharry. "Throughout this process, we were searching for more than just a leader — we were looking for someone who could speak the language of equity with action, who understands that affordability is not a privilege, but a promise. In Chancellor Milliken, we found someone who not only believes in the transformative power of public higher education, but who knows how to communicate its worth — to students, to families, and dreamers. He is someone who will champion those within the UC system and honor our responsibility to the communities beyond its walls. His collaborative spirit and unwavering belief in the power of education to open doors make him the kind of leader this moment demands."

Milliken and his wife, Nana Smith, have three adult children.