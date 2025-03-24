California launches first-of-its-kind pesticide use and notification website

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Monday, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation launched SprayDays California -a statewide pesticide use reporting and notification system- that provides notifications and chemical information about pesticides used across the state.

The SprayDays webpage provides information about the use of pesticides and users can also sign up for emailed or text message notifications to get timely notifications of when pesticides were sprayed in a given area. Users can also explore a statewide map explained a press release about the new program.

The program is the first-of-its-kind noted the California Department of Pesticide Regulation.

Below is a screenshot of the interactive statewide pesticide map and users with questions can head here for videos and other resources to start an account.

Notifications will be issued 48 hours before the use of soil fumigants and 24 hours before the use of all other restricted material pesticides used for farming detailed Monday's press release.

Information on pesticide applications will remain on the website for four days after the scheduled date and time of the planned spray noted the press release announcing the program.

According to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, the development of the SprayDays program came from allotments in the 2021-2022 State Budget intended to provide public access to information before pesticides are sprayed.

After a two-year public outreach period and a series of pilot projects by four counties, the final regulations for the statewide program were passed in December of 2024, and notification regulations took effect on Feb. 24, 2025, shared the California Department of Pesticide Regulation.

"Managing pests—such as insects, rodents and weeds—is vital for protecting public health, the environment, the stability of our food supply and maintenance of our infrastructure," explained the California Department of Pesticide Regulation's Director Karen Morrison. "SprayDays California was developed through extensive public engagement to improve access to information and enhance understanding of California’s strong pesticide regulatory framework. This system is a significant step forward for DPR in fostering awareness and transparency. We look forward to continuing to refine SprayDays with feedback and engagement from all Californians."