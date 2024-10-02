New California law empowers local governments to weigh in on oil and gas operations in their area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Local Environmental Choice and Safety Act was signed into law which increases the opportunity for local jurisdictions to limit or ban oil and gas operations in their area.

The bill, also known as Assembly Bill 3233, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

"This bill [Assembly Bill 3233] would authorize a local entity, as defined, by ordinance, to limit or prohibit oil and gas operations or development in its jurisdiction, as provided, notwithstanding any other law or any notice of intention, supplemental notice, well stimulation permit, or similar authorization issued by the supervisor or district deputy," specifies the text of the new law.

The newly signed law also specifies that when oil and gas operations are prohibited by a local entity, the owner or operator would need to comply with existing rules concerning plugging and abandoning wells as well decommissioning production facilities.

"What we’ve done is good for our region, our State, but most of all its good for the generations of people who now have a true choice to demand clean air and water that’s free of devastating pollution caused by oil and gas pollution," said Assemblymember Dawn Addis, a coauthor of the bill alongside State Senator Scott Wiener.