Katie Meyer’s Law creates option for confidential advocate for students during disciplinary process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A new law will allow students at public colleges and universities statewide to have a confidential advisor when they receive a disciplinary notice from their school.

Assembly Bill 1575, also known as Katie Meyer's Law, allows students the option to pick a confidential advocate, such as a parent, a coach, a peer, or a professor, who will be given training on the school's policies, receive notifications, and participate alongside the student throughout the disciplinary process.

"AB 1575 is inspired by the memory of a vibrant young woman from my district," explained Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin who authored the bill. "California’s colleges and universities are filled with the best and brightest students who come from around the world to study, conduct research, participate in athletics, and better their lives. At times, their higher education journey presents them with challenges they are not prepared to navigate on their own. This bill creates better supports for our students during what may be the most stressful time of their young adult life."

According to Assemblymember Irwin's Office, the Meyer family has advocated for this model at the national level to combat the number of students who have died by suicide while facing disciplinary actions at their schools.

"AB 1575 does not reinvent the wheel when it comes to mental health techniques, but it does provide a ‘front end safety net’ for our students, whereby their adviser would be informed on day one of an administrative conflict," detailed Gina and Steve Meyer, Katie’s parents. "We truly believe this bill could have saved Katie’s life. We miss her endlessly and realize AB 1575 will not bring her back, but it will save lives going forward. Katie would have wanted that."