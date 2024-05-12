Skip to Content
California

Northern lights reach Central Coast this weekend

Thomas Rejzek
By
today at 4:19 pm
Published 4:31 pm

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – The phenomenon known as the "northern lights" reached parts of Central California this weekend thanks to a solar storm unlike any other seen in decades.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are patterns in the sky that reflect various colors due to solar wind from the Earth's magnetosphere, typically seen in areas with high latitudes.

This weekend was quite different as this unprecedented solar storm allowed places such as Maine, California and New Hampshire.

Viewers of our News Channel are encouraged to send in photos like the one above from Thomas Rezjek from Foxen Canyon near Zaca Lake.

Article Topic Follows: California
Central California Coast
KEYT
northern lights
Santa Barbara
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content