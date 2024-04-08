Skip to Content
California

Ventura’s District Attorney to testify Tuesday about AI-generated child sex abuse material bill

Official Seal of the Assembly of the State of California
By
today at 4:48 pm
Published 5:13 pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko will join lawmakers in Sacramento for a Public Safety Committee hearing on Assembly Bill 1831 which would outlaw child sexual abuse material generated by artificial intelligence.

The bill, introduced by Assemblymember Marc Berman and cosponsored by Nasarenko, also includes the following cosponsors: the California District Attorney's Association, Common Sense Media, SAG-AFTRA, and the University of San Diego School of Law Children's Advocacy Institute.

Tuesday's hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Legislative Office Building at 1020 N Street in Sacramento.

Interested in submitting a public comment before the hearing Tuesday?

You can visit the California Legislature Position Letter Portal here to submit your written testimony.

Remember that any written testimony submitted to the committee is considered public comment and may be read into official record or reprinted.

Article Topic Follows: California
AB 1831 (Berman)
artificial intelligence
artificial intelligence generated images/video
California Assembly
child sexual abuse material
KEYT
Public Safety Committee
Ventura County District Attorney

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content