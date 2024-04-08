Ventura’s District Attorney to testify Tuesday about AI-generated child sex abuse material bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko will join lawmakers in Sacramento for a Public Safety Committee hearing on Assembly Bill 1831 which would outlaw child sexual abuse material generated by artificial intelligence.

The bill, introduced by Assemblymember Marc Berman and cosponsored by Nasarenko, also includes the following cosponsors: the California District Attorney's Association, Common Sense Media, SAG-AFTRA, and the University of San Diego School of Law Children's Advocacy Institute.

Tuesday's hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Legislative Office Building at 1020 N Street in Sacramento.

Interested in submitting a public comment before the hearing Tuesday?

You can visit the California Legislature Position Letter Portal here to submit your written testimony.

Remember that any written testimony submitted to the committee is considered public comment and may be read into official record or reprinted.