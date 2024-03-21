Spring skiers and snowboarder hit the slopes

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif.-Spring skiing is in full spring.

Skiers and snowboarders are enjoying blue skies at Mountain High in Wrightwood, California during the first official week of Spring.

Some people ditched their parkas and just wore t-shirts on Thursday.

They may be sorry if they didn't apply sunscreen.

Ski areas have Spring Break and March Madness events coming up.

Mountain High is hosting a battle of the best snowboarders on Saturday, March 23.

Cali Passes for the 24/25 season are now on sale and include current Spring perks.

For more information visit https://www.thecalipass.com or https://www.mthigh.com