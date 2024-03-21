Department of Fish and Wildlife launch license application for mobile devices Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced the launch of the CDFW License App for mobile devices on Wednesday.

Mobile device users can download the new application through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or directly download it from the CDFW's License App web page.

The convenient new application will allow license holders to show their validations on their mobile devices instead of a physical license.

The acting chief of CDFW's Law Enforcement Division, Nathaniel Arnold, said, "Wildlife officers expect the app will provide additional opportunities for the angling public to have their licenses conveniently in possession when checked.”

The application also allows users to download and view CDFW online resources, such as hunting and fishing regulation handbooks or the Fish Planting Schedule, as well as access the Online License Sales and Service website.

According to the CDFW, hunting licenses and related hunting validations will be added to the mobile display options as early as the middle of this year.

"We sometimes think progress moves too slowly, but the Department of Fish and Wildlife has moved full-speed ahead in making fishing licenses valid for 365 days and has modernized the licensing process by going digital,” explained California Assemblymember Jim Wood, author of Assembly Bill (AB) 817 which changed the Fish and Game Code to include a 365-day license as well as a mobile licensing display. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner in implementing this new process. I look forward to CDFW’s goal of growing its digital footprint in other licensing areas."