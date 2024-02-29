California Distinguished Schools Program announces 2024 awardees on Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, announced Thursday the 293 middle and high schools that have been selected for the 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program.

The statewide school recognition program has two categories for schools that performed notably: one for schools that closed their achievement gap and the other for schools that demonstrated exceptional student performance explain the California Department of Education.

Data from 2023 through the California School Dashboard is used to analyze schools for the award detail the state education organization.

According to the California Department of Education, schools recognized for closing the achievement gap must enroll at least 40% of their students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, demonstrate exemplary overall marks in English Language Arts and math, as well as have accelerated academic growth for one or more historically underserved student groups.

Schools recognized for exceptional student performance are analyzed for notable performance in English Language Arts and math, reducing suspensions, and high graduation rates for high schools explain the California Department of Education.

Elementary schools and middle/high schools are recognized in alternating years detail the California Department of Education.

Here are some local schools in the Central Coast Region that qualified this year by county.

San Luis Obispo County:

Arroyo Grande High, Lucia Mar Unified School District

Paulding Middle, Lucia Mar Unified School District

Laguna Middle, San Luis Coastal Unified School District

Ventura County:

Fillmore Senior High, Fillmore Unified School District

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 293 secondary schools for their efforts to provide exemplary public education to all students. Excellent middle schools and high schools play a critical role in the life outcomes of our young people,” beamed California Superintendent of Public Instruction Thurmond. "This year’s California Distinguished Schools celebration provides us with an opportunity to recognize the hard work of our secondary educators and school staff who help our young adults discover passions and access college- and career-ready experiences that will propel them through life.”