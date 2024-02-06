Verizon waives call/text/data usage for all three Central Coast counties due to recent storms

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/date usage between Feb. 4 to Feb. 13 for prepaid and postpaid customers and small business customers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties due to recent storms in the area.

According to Verizon, customers do not have to take any action to receive this assistance and those who have already paid, their charges will be automatically credited back.

This waiver includes all prepaid customers using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Verizon Prepaid, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus explain Verizon in a press release on Tuesday.

Verizon announced that those waived costs also apply to people and businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties.

“Storms challenge California time and again, yet the resilience of its people shines through. Verizon has always, and remains committed to dedicating resources to ensure that people remain connected during critical times,” said Steven Keller, Market President - Pacific at Verizon. “We stand together navigating these challenging storms and emerging stronger as a connected community.”

The telecommunications company detailed that it will also donate $100,000 to relief organizations supporting people impacted by flooding near the U.S.-Mexico border including the American Red Cross, The San Diego Foundation, and Wildcoast.